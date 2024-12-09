type here...
Nobody Should Disturb Me, Even Great Prophets Give Fake Prophecies- Nana Agradaa

By Mzta Churchill
Prophetess Patricia, also known as Evangelist Tupac has for the first time spoken on her fake prophecy.

The fetish priest turned woman of God has in a viral video she labeled “Warning video” fired shots at her critics.

Speaking in the video, Nana Agradaa stated categorically that she is not tickled about her fake prophecy.

According to her, this is not the first time someone has given a fake prophecy, as she revealed that even great men and women of God give fake prophecies.

She noted that numerous great prophets prophesied about the American election, however, what they said did not come to pass.

To her, since nothing was done to these great men and women of God over their fake prophesies, nobody can do her anything for giving a fake prophecy.

She has therefore advised Ghanaians to stop disturbing her peace because of a fake prophecy she gave.

