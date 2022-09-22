type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNollywood actor Jim Iyke conferred with chieftaincy title in Ghana
Entertainment

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke conferred with chieftaincy title in Ghana

By Kweku Derrick
Jim Iyke receives chieftancy titles
- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ghana.

His Royal Highness, the Eze of Ndigbo Ghana, Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, bestowed upon Jim Iyke the title “Ohadike 1 of Ndigbo”.

The coronation was held in Accra on Sunday, September 18, during the tenth Yam Festival.

The king of Igbos in Accra said the title was to recognise the actor for his achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and the Igbo people.

Also, Ghanaian singer, Empress Gifty was named Chief of the Igbo Community of Ghana.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 22, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    77 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News