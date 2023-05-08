type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNollywood actors Uche Jombo and Ini Edo 'fight dirty' over lemon water...
News

Nollywood actors Uche Jombo and Ini Edo ‘fight dirty’ over lemon water [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Uche Jombo and Ini Edo fight over lemon water
- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actresses and old-time friends, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo, stripped themselves of their class and engaged in a physical brawl in an open field over a bottle of lemon water.

The duo sparked hilarious reactions on social media after Uche took to her Instagram page to share a video of the fight and revealed the genesis of it.

According to her, she challenged Ini Edo to a fight because she consumed a bottle of lemon water she had brought from home to a set without her permission.

Uche explained that she prepared the lemon water at home and hid it in her car, with plans to drink it on set. However, Ini Edo sneaked into the car, found the bottle and drank the entire content and replaced it with fresh water.

After she discovered the smart move the Shanty Town actress had pulled on her, Uche said Ini was not remorseful and was still standing on her right.

This resulted in a physical altercation between them in an open field.

In the video, the duo were seen fighting and rolling in the floor, with each one trying hard to win the fight. Uche Jombo was however the winner of the unofficial wrestling match.

Watch the video below

Uche captioned the video: “According to @iniedo na she win this fight  trying a whole black belt  holder like myself  children of nowadays”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News