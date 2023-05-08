- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actresses and old-time friends, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo, stripped themselves of their class and engaged in a physical brawl in an open field over a bottle of lemon water.

The duo sparked hilarious reactions on social media after Uche took to her Instagram page to share a video of the fight and revealed the genesis of it.

According to her, she challenged Ini Edo to a fight because she consumed a bottle of lemon water she had brought from home to a set without her permission.

Uche explained that she prepared the lemon water at home and hid it in her car, with plans to drink it on set. However, Ini Edo sneaked into the car, found the bottle and drank the entire content and replaced it with fresh water.

After she discovered the smart move the Shanty Town actress had pulled on her, Uche said Ini was not remorseful and was still standing on her right.

This resulted in a physical altercation between them in an open field.

In the video, the duo were seen fighting and rolling in the floor, with each one trying hard to win the fight. Uche Jombo was however the winner of the unofficial wrestling match.

Watch the video below

Uche captioned the video: “According to @iniedo na she win this fight trying a whole black belt holder like myself children of nowadays”