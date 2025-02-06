Nollywood actress and fitness trainer Pat Ugwu dies at age 35

News reaching our desk from Nigeria has it that Nollywood actress Pat Ugwu popularly known as Sugar Girl has joined her marker.

Her death was confirmed by her colleague and veteran Emeka Okoye who took to social media to announce the shocking death and also share funeral arrangements with fans.

His post reads: “Rest in peace, sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu. So, we no get to work again? Death why? God, please. Rest in peace, PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Please protect all my colleagues, especially those I’m close to. This unusual death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen.”

The flier shared by the veteran actor indicated that her family would organise a wake-keeping for her today at her father’s compound.

Her burial would then be held tomorrow at Enugu state.

See the flyer below:

She was known for her roles in Lack of Money (2018), Port-Harcourt Lady (2019), and Twist of Fate (2020).

Aside from acting, Sugar Girl was also a fitness coach for PatPat Fitness, a beauty business owner, and a Permanent Makeup Trainer.

Pat’s sudden death is yet another loss to the Nollywood fraternity.

May her soul rest in peace.