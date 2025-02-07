type here...
Nollywood in grief again as veteran actor Columbus Irosanga “Igbudu” dies

By Kwasi Asamoah
The Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood), has been thrown into a state of mourning once again after the passing of young actress Pat Ugwu and veteran actor Emmanuel France.

Reports available at the news desk of GhPage.com indicates that one of the veteran actors of Nollywood, Columbus Irosanga, popularly known as ‘Igbudu’, has passed away.

The news was broken on social media by the Nigerian Instagram blog @thetattleroomng, which shared the veteran actor’s photos online.

Check the post announcing Columbus Irosanga’s passing below:

Following the announcement, Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo confirmed the news with a post on her Instagram page.

She shared a text image wondering if there was a shortage of angels in heaven that the few on earth were being called home like this. She further described the loss of the veteran actor as a big blow to Uniport (University of Port Harcourt), Rivers State, and Nollywood.

See Hilda’s post below:

The late Columbus Irosanga has been in the movie industry for about 30 years.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He was most famous for his role as the fearsome chief priest in the action movie, Issakaba. His name in the movie, Igbudu, eventually became his nickname given to him by movie enthusiasts. He also starred in other films including Agbako, Dog Meeting, 7 Kilometre, Ojadike, and Elders at War.

Aside his acting career, Irosanga was also an academic who lectured for many years at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport). He was a senior lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts.

The news has triggered sad reactions from movie enthusiasts and others who shared their memories of Irosanga.

