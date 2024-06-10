“None of the plenty men who have chopped me has taken me on a vacation before” – Abena Korkor reveals

Abena Korkor has dropped a very shocking revelation about her personal life.

In a recent interview on ADOM FM, Abena Korkor disclosed that despite dating multiple men, none have ever taken her on a vacation outside of Ghana.

Abena Korkor, who has been open about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, added that her limited travel experiences are due to the stigma and restrictions associated with her bipolar condition.

As emotionally revealed by her, ever since she publicly shared her diagnosis, she has been facing significant limitations in her ability to travel abroad for leisure.

Abena-Korkor

Meanwhile, the exact cause of bipolar disorder remains unknown, but it is believed to be a result of a combination of genetic, environmental, and neurological factors.

During manic episodes, individuals may experience high energy, reduced need for sleep, and a loss of touch with reality. Conversely, depressive episodes can bring about low energy, decreased motivation, and a loss of interest in daily activities.

These episodes can last for days to months and are often associated with suicidal thoughts.