Nonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his sick mother for telling the world that he has abandoned her – Video

Shatta Wale has finally replied to his biological mother’s accusations of abandoning her for the past 10 years.

Before Shatta’s explosive response, his mother had disclosed in an emotional video that she had neither seen nor spoken to her famous son for the past decade.

She stated that her health has deteriorated significantly, leaving her in urgent need of financial assistance but she has no helper.

Reacting to the accusations, Shatta Wale has fumed at his mother for washing their dirty linen outside.

According to Shatta Wale, he’s completely disappointed in his mother for coming all out to make him appear as a wicked son in the face of the general public.

As stated by the self-styled dancehall king, he can’t wrap his head around the fact that his mother dissed him to his uncles and other family members.

Watch the video below to know more…