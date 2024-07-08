type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his sick mother for telling the world...
News

Nonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his sick mother for telling the world that he has abandoned her – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Nonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his mother for telling the world that he has abandoned her - Video

Shatta Wale has finally replied to his biological mother’s accusations of abandoning her for the past 10 years.

Before Shatta’s explosive response, his mother had disclosed in an emotional video that she had neither seen nor spoken to her famous son for the past decade.

She stated that her health has deteriorated significantly, leaving her in urgent need of financial assistance but she has no helper.

I’m seriously sick, Shatta has abandoned me for over 10 years, and I need help - Musician's mum cries for help

Reacting to the accusations, Shatta Wale has fumed at his mother for washing their dirty linen outside.

According to Shatta Wale, he’s completely disappointed in his mother for coming all out to make him appear as a wicked son in the face of the general public.

As stated by the self-styled dancehall king, he can’t wrap his head around the fact that his mother dissed him to his uncles and other family members.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 8, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways