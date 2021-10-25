type here...
Entertainment

Nonsense! are you my mother-Funny face baby mama insults a troll over her kids

By Mr. Tabernacle
Vanessa-Funny-Face
Vanessa, the baby mama of Funny Face has landed heavily on a social media user who asked her to stop putting the lives of her twins at risk.

The User said she hates what Vanessa is doing because she thinks Vanessa is putting the lives of her daughters in high danger.

The social media User’s comments come in the background of Vanessa’s silence over Funny Face’s recent predicament.

Decrypting the remarks from the netizen, she means that the baby mama is the cause of Funny Face’s issues and with how things are turning out the children will be at the disadvantage.

Reacting to this, Vanessa went berserk as she vehemently told the troll to shut up and focus on her life because she is not her mother to question her on anything regarding her twins.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW; She went all out to blast the User who asked the question;

Source:GHPAGE

