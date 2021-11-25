type here...
North Korea: Man sentenced to death for smuggling in copies of Netflix’s series ‘Squid Game’

By Kweku Derrick
A man accused of smuggling copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” into North Korea has reportedly been sentenced to death by firing squad.

The smuggler is said to have brought a copy of Squid Game into the reclusive country from China despite the best efforts of authorities to keep out foreign media and sold USB flash drives containing the series.

According to Radio Free Asia, authorities were led to the man after seven high-school students were caught watching the footage.

A student who bought one of the flash drives received a life sentence, while six others who watched the footage have been sentenced to five years of hard labor. Teachers and administrators at the school were fired or face forced labor in remote mines, sources told the outlet.

The RFA report suggests that there is great public anxiety over the fate of the high school students and that more people could be implicated in the investigation.

The arrest of the seven students marks the first time that the government is applying the newly passed law on the “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture,” in a case involving minors, according to the source.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk,“Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller that follows a group of contestants who agree to participate in a mysterious survival game with a grand prize total of nearly $40 million. 

Source:GHPage

