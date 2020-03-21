Home News World North Korea President to shoot persons who test positive for Coronavirus
North Korea President to shoot persons who test positive for Coronavirus

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The president of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has issued a strong and nerve-racking directive to all citizens regarding the infection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Jum Jong Un who does not want to leave any stone unturned amid the outbreak has ordered the killing of the Coronavirus victim in the country after he learned about the first case of the virus confirmed and recorded in the country.

He stated that the victim must be shot after he found one to have contracted the Coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the virus, thousands of lives have been lost and countless individuals indisposed battling for their lives.

By far Italy followed by Spain are leading in the death rate regarding the coronavirus effects with over 4,000 deaths. Several affected countries are going at length to find a vaccine to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

The coronavirus declared by (WHO) World Health Organization as a public health emergency was first confirmed and recorded in China, Wuhan.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt daily life. Across the country, copious cities are effectively locked down, schools have been closed for weeks, trains and flights canceled.

In other related stories, China, the epicenter has been able to control the disease, thanks to the doctors, nurses and all health authorities who worked effortlessly and tirelessly to help stop further spread of the virus.

News from China is that there has been a massive decrease in deaths and infections unlike before.

For once all the affected countries across the world are in one accord, all praying for the coronavirus to end and fully bounce back to their duties as a nation. May God help us all.

