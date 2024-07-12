type here...
Not even witches can’t stop me from becoming Ghana’s president – Actor Prince David Osei states

By Armani Brooklyn
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Prince David Osei, has addressed sceptics who have questioned his aspirations to become Ghana’s President in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, the accomplished actor expressed his firm belief that his desire for leadership is a divine calling from God, destined to be fulfilled in due time.

Prince David Osei, known for his compelling performances in movies and his contributions to the Ghanaian film industry, emphasized the importance of preparation and continuous learning in readiness for a leadership role.

He stated, “I am committed to serving the nation and willing to pay any price necessary.” This statement highlights his dedication and determination to pursue a path of public service.

Responding to critics, Prince David Osei maintained that his presidential ambitions are not merely a personal goal but a calling he feels deeply within.


“This is a divine calling from God, which will come to fruition when the timing is right,” he affirmed.

His conviction suggests that his aspirations are rooted in a sense of purpose and responsibility towards his country.

Prince David Osei’s foray into politics is not unprecedented among celebrities, but his approach stands out due to his emphasis on readiness and sacrifice.

He’s currently a card-bearing member of the ruling NPP party.

