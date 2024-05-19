I have not gotten a broken heart, I am only disappointed- Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has falsified claims of being heartbroken following his breakup with Fella Makafui.

This comes after the rapper in a series of shocking revelations exposed Fella Makafui to make people feel she is not as they see on the surface.

Responding to Medikal, netizens have attributed his numerous actions to broken heart, saying that it pains him that he has lost his wife.

Many are of the view that Medikal has not been able to deal with his broken heart, the reason why he is talking anyhow on social media.

Reacting to this, the rapper claims he is too big to get a broken heart.

According to him, he is not heartbroken, but disappointed in himself for trying his best to ensure Fella had a comfortable life.

In his words, the rapper said “Not brokenhearted, Just disappointed”.