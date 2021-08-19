type here...
I'm not ok -Last message of KNUST student who committed suicide
I’m not ok -Last message of KNUST student who committed suicide

By Lizbeth Brown
Frederick Asamoah
Earlier today, a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology allegedly committed suicide.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Frederick Asamoah Frimpong hanged himself after losing a bet of 60,000 cedis.

It was revealed by his friends that Frederick owed someone 200,000 and in his quest to settle his debt, decided to bet with the 60,000 cedis he had.

Unfortunately, he lost the bet and not able to withstand the pressure, he decided to commit suicide.

However, the last message purported to be that of Frederick’s showed how he confided in a friend about his predicament.

In the message, he threatened to commit suicide as he ‘messed up’ and he has no one to confide in.

His friend consoled him but it’s obvious that wasn’t enough for him as he ended up taking his own life.

See message below;

The police have started investigations into the matter and also the lifeless body has been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Source:Ghpage

