Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has replied her former best friend Afia Schwarzenegger’s call for peace.

In an interview on Neat FM, the musician explained that she is ready to trade her peace of mind by involving herself in anything related to Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Mzbel, she is not interested in making peace with her former best friend and does not care about her call for peace.

She further asked why Afia Schwarzenegger is asking forgiveness from her and not from the long list of people she has offended like Nana Tornado, Delay, Hon Rachel Appoh and others.

“The peace of mind I am enjoying right now, I don’t want to trade it for any nonsense. I don’t understand why she wants to make peace with only me but not the long list of people she has offended. I just don’t care about it”, Mzbel noted.

Watch the video below;

Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger who used to be very good friends ended their friendship years ago after the latter accused the former of sleeping with her boyfriend.

On 14th February, which happens to be Afia Schwarzenegger’s 39th birthday, she apologized to Mzbel and also begged for her forgiveness.

According to Afia, she is starting a new chapter in her life and wants to make peace with the musician.