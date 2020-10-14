type here...
Nothing and no one can separate me from Stonebwoy – Ayisha Modi

By Qwame Benedict
Nothing and no one can separate me from Stonebwoy - Ayisha Modi
Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy
Die-hard fan of Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi who is been tagged as the unofficial PRO for the Bhim Nation President has disclosed that nothing or no one can break the her affiliation with Stonebwoy.

Her comment comes after a section of Ghanaians called on Stonebwoy to be careful with her following her case against Obrafour and his management after her comments on the Delay show.

It would be remembered that Ayisha Modi on the show claimed to have helped finance one of Obrafour’s music project an allegation the rapper’s management have denied.

It didn’t end there as they have threatened to take legal action against her for her comments but Ayisha came out and dared them to take her on saying she has proofs to back her claims.

But after her comments generated a lot of feedback from social media users who asked that Stonebwoy cut ties with her before he also get to this stage with her.

Well, Ayisha who is vocal has responded to their comments stating that her friendship with Stonebwoy is forever and nothing can break them.

She made this known in a post sighted on her social media.

“MOST people would rather hate on the successful, than LEARN from them. Never put your time into the hands of the ungrateful. Nothing can come between STONEBOWY and Myself cos is too fucking REAL for my soul. You guys can mark this day on ur walls. ????????????????. Those wishing for fight between Stonebowy and myself pls ask God for more life cos that day will never come ???????,” her post reads.

See screenshot below:

