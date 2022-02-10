type here...
Notorious sakawa boys totally destroy colleague’s mother’s house for running away with their money (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Notorious sakawa boys destroy colleague's mother's house for running away with their money (Video)
A group of notorious sakawa boys stormed the house of one of their colleagues who has reportedly absconded with their money.

According to reports, the gun who is currently on the run took with him the whooping sum of $71,964.88 in their joint account.

At the moment, the hiding place of the guy is not known but it’s believed the agitated guys have hired spies to monitor his movements and feed them with information so that they can nab him in the long run.

Ironically, thieves are crying because their fellow thief has stolen from them.

Watch the video below to know more…

