type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"NPP can’t win the 2024 elections with the prevailing economic conditions" –...
News

“NPP can’t win the 2024 elections with the prevailing economic conditions” – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu speaking to the media
Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu
- Advertisement -

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame in an interview on OTEC 102.9 FM has admitted that the 2024 general elections will be hard for the governing party.

The Bigger figure in NPP said the party will struggle in their quest to keep power if the current economic conditions prevail.

“Retaining power in the 2024 general polls is not farfetched but the party will have to do more to make the living condition of the ordinary Ghanaian a bit easier “.

“I strongly believe breaking the eight is doable, however, we all must accept that, there is hardship in the country and as the adage goes ‘a hungry man is an angry man’, and so we must work hard to turn things around if indeed we want to remain in power”, he said.

Osei Kyei Mensah was speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show Nyansapo on Monday, February 13, 2023.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News