“NPP can’t win the 2024 elections with the prevailing economic conditions” – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame in an interview on OTEC 102.9 FM has admitted that the 2024 general elections will be hard for the governing party.

The Bigger figure in NPP said the party will struggle in their quest to keep power if the current economic conditions prevail.

“Retaining power in the 2024 general polls is not farfetched but the party will have to do more to make the living condition of the ordinary Ghanaian a bit easier “.

“I strongly believe breaking the eight is doable, however, we all must accept that, there is hardship in the country and as the adage goes ‘a hungry man is an angry man’, and so we must work hard to turn things around if indeed we want to remain in power”, he said.

Osei Kyei Mensah was speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show Nyansapo on Monday, February 13, 2023.