Actress Jessica Williams has denied claims that she took money from the leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before campaigning for them ahead of the 2020 elections.

Jessica is heard and seen in a video saying she campaigned for the Nana Addo and the NPP out of love and not because she received cash from them.

The actress who was part of the public figures who openly campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo prior to the 2020 general elections.

Asked about her general overview of the election, she disclosed that for her, the elections was free and fair and the results where very credible.

When questioned about why the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is failing to accept the result if she says the results are credible but she declained to comment.

Watch the video below:

Jessica also happens to be one of the NPP celebrities who joined Maa Lydia in the Ayawaso West Constituency to campaign against the colleague John Dumelo.