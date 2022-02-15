- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has expressed his disappointment with his party the NPP over how they treat people after winning power.

The maverick politician has for some now been asking his party executives to go back to the grassroots and help the people who toiled hard for the party to return to power after the elections.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, the NPP neglect these people and then turn their backs to award the people who were nowhere to be found thus the gentle ones.

Sharing his view about the treatment some of these people who toiled hard for the party are being treated he noted that if the NPP is still planning to break the eight then it would be in their best interest to see those people and listen to their cries.

He went further to mention the name of one of the party’s communicators Yaw Adomako Baafi who has been doing his work on an empty stomach whiles others are happily sleeping and enjoying.

Kennedy Agyapong went ahead to state that if Yaw was to be someone like Adwoa Safo, he would have done worse but because he is a no man in the party he is still doing his work just to make sure the party stays in power.

He said: “Members of the party are bitter about what is happening in the party. They are the ones preaching against the party and if nothing is done about this it will lead us to opposition”