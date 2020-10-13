NPP chooses wife of the murdered MP to stand for the Mfantseman seat

- Advertisement -

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on Ophelia Hayford to succeed her murdered husband Ekow Quansah Hayford as the parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency.

Ophelia Hayford, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was selected at a meeting of the NPP on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. GhPage gathers that she has reportedly submitted her resignation letter to the Police Administration.

According to sources, the party sent a letter to the Electoral Commission on Monday to invoke portions of CI 127 to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which it would file for her to contest for the Mfantseman seat.

The late parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman had filed his nomination with the Electoral Commission on Thursday, October 8, 2020, seeking re-election in the December 7 election when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Mr Quansah Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

This move by the NPP comes after the people chanted “No Wife, No Vote” as a sign of solidarity and support for her during President Akufo-Addo’s visit on Monday.

By reports, the widow has received massive support from the residents of Mfantseman to succeed her husband. The residents believe she has the potential to take up the work begun by her husband.

