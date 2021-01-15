type here...
News

NPP declared as the Majority side by the Speaker of Parliament

By Qwame Benedict
The question of which political party occupies the majority side of Parliament has finally been settled as the Speaker of Parliament.

Before the commencement of the eighth parliament, questions were being asked as to which party becomes the majority since they all have 137 members with 1 independent candidate.

Today been the first sitting after their swearing in last Thursday which came had some drama associated with it, the Hon Alban Bagbin who happens to be the Speaker of Parliament has announced the NPP as the majority.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Fomena Hon Andrew Asiamah Amoako declared his intention to do business with the NPP which now means they (NPP) have a total of 138 seats in Parliament.

News of the NPP becoming the majority comes as a good news to them since their parliamentarians today arrived at the Chamber at 4am to occupy the majority side so as to prevent the NDC for sitting there again.

Source:Ghpage

