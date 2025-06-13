type here...
Politics

NPP elders to meet President Mahama to beg him to pardon Chairman Wontumi

By Mzta Churchill

Dr. Ayew Afriyie has hinted that plans are well advanced for meeting President Mahama, the country’s first gentleman.

Speaking in a recent interview, the staunch NPP member disclosed that following Chairman Wontumi’s predicament, the NPP has decided to solve things amicably.

He noted that, in solving things amicably, some NPP elders plan on paying a courtesy visit to President Mahama.

He disclosed that the visit aims at making Chairman Wontumi a free bird once again.

According to him, they think meeting the president to seek pardon for Chairman Wontumi is a decision they think and feel would help.

