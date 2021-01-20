NPP flagbearer and MPs for 2024 should be chosen by consensus not primaries- Kyei Mensah proposes

- Advertisement -

The leader of the NPP’s legislative caucus, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has proposed that the party chooses its presidential candidate for the 2024 election by consensus.

Addressing the NPP’s loss of parliamentary seats in the just-ended 2020 polls, the lawmaker for the Suame constituency submitted that if the party is to recover the seats lost in parliament, they should put up a unified force.

He blamed the party’s woeful performance in the parliamentary elections on their lack of unity and the discrepancies in the primaries system for choosing its candidates.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, he said, “Because of what has happened to the party in 2020 parliamentary election where instead of gaining more seats who had our number reduced from 169 to 137 we need to reposition this party.”

”If we have to reposition this party we must be united. Even in the choice of the Presidential candidate, if possible, it should be by consensus. If we want to retain power, we must be united and shun any abrasive conduct in Presidential primaries”, Osei Kyei Mensah added.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians anticipate who will be chosen to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections with names like Alan Kyeremateng and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia already being proposed.

Hopefully, the party makes the right choice of leader to run in Nana Addo’s stead.