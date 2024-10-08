type here...
NPP had no hands in your arrest – Chairman Wontumi to Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has come out to disclose that the NPP had no hands in the arrest of Preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.

For years, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Rev Owusu Bempah has been accusing some elements of the NPP including the President of having a hand in his arrest.

In several videos on social media, he stated that he is surprised that after everything he did for the party to win the elections in 2016 and 2020, all the party could do for him was hide behind Ghana Police to arrest him.

But in speaking for the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has denied such a claim stating that the party had no hand in his arrest.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the party played no role in his arrest, which the Ghana Police Service duly effected.

