The controversial staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party, Hajia Fati has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians after he accused the former president John Dramani Mahama of killing the late president Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Hajia Fati, John Mahama masterminded the death of the National Democratic Congress founder, Jerry John Rawlings’ death to win power in election 2020.

CAUSE OF JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS’ DEATH REVEALED

He also accused him of killing the late President Atta Mills as well his own vice president during his administration, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He even added he made Amissah like a fool before he murdered him all to win elections.

He made all these disgusting pronunciations in a video with another woman by herself who also added her voice to utter those sickening words.

This Hajia Fati woman deserves serious lashes. Such a disgrace pic.twitter.com/f4nzI4ZoDW — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) November 13, 2020

Social media users have been reacting to these reckless pronunciations ever since it surfaced online. Below are some reactions:

Ama KB Ameyaw wrote: I feel like leaving NPP because of this experienced idiot! Forgive me for my words so harsh on an elderly woman, but that’s what she is.

Addo Boateng wrote: This woman is doing more harm to the NPP. Trust me, every rational human being will rather vote against them because of this childish politics. Trust me, she will regret after December 7th. She is a disgrace to Islam

Still Jay wrote: it’s really unfortunate our politics has become something else in this country we are very quick to judge why how can we move forward as a nation whiles continue to project such behaviors very sad Lord have mercy

Hajia Wan said: Well her hajianess has been nullified pls take note

Maadakti Rhoda wrote: And this is someone people look up to as a mother ?SMH!

Prof Yaw Gyampo said: Please is there anyone on social media who will defend this?

The NPP leader is yet to speak on these accusations from Hajia Fati. GhPage will keep you updated when there is any new development.