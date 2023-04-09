NPP has created 2M jobs more than the NDC – Bawumia brags

- Advertisement -

Vice President Bawumia has bragged about his party being the best in terms of providing employment to the teeming youth of Ghana.

According to him, policies implemented by the NPP government have ensured that more jobs have been created and unemployment has been reduced to the barest minimum.

Speaking to the arty faithful at Mpraeso on Saturday, Mr. Bawumia said the NPP has created over 2.1 million jobs, more than the NDC or any other administration.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“The government has created 2.1 million jobs since assuming office in 2017,”

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs.

“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data that is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.

“But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have questioned the Vice President’s employment figures with NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi rebutting him with some facts.