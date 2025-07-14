NPP has sidelined me from key decisions- former president Kuffour cries out

Former president Kuffour has disclosed how NPP leaders have made him “irrelevant” in decision-making.

Former president Kuffour disclosed that when he was reacting to the Ablekuma North incident.

According to the former President, initially, the NPP used to involve him in every decision that they took, however, he said that things have changed.

The former president claims “the NPP has sidelined me from key decisions, national council meetings”.

Meanwhile, the NPP leaders and bigwigs are yet to respond to the former president’s claims.

In other news too, Hawa Koomsoon is responding to treatment after she was assaulted during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

