NPP in an unassailable lead in Presidential Elections- John Boadu

By Mr. Tabernacle
The party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, told a press conference at 3 am that the NPP had taken an unassailable lead in the millions of vote cast on Monday 7th December 2020.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo obtained 6, 085, 708, votes, representing 52.72%. against former President Mahama’s 5,308,033, representing 45.93%.

The results are from pink sheet collated from 34,040 polling stations nationwide as of at 2:15 am. The EC opened 38,933 polling stations for this election.

He explained that results collated by the party as of 2:15 am from pink sheets scanned and sent to its national headquarters in Accra, indicate that flagbearer Akufo-Addo is in a clear lead.

“Whereas we do not wish to declare that we have won the presidential race, we can confidently say that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has secured a clear incontestable margin ahead of John Mahama.

“We will, however, as responsible citizens wait for the EC to declare the final results,” Mr Boadu added.

When the NDC addressed its press conference on Monday, it focused had been the invasions it made in the parliamentary elections.

John Boadu said for the first time, the NPP has been able to win the Hohoe seat in the Volta Region, and other seats in various strongholds of the opposition NDC.

Source:GHPAGE

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
