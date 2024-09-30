type here...
Entertainment

NPP is one of the useless political parties in Ghana – DJ Slim

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of DJ-slim
DJ-slim

Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter DJ Slim has disclosed that he is no longer a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) because it’s a useless party.

Speaking on his Street is Watching show, he officially announced his affiliation with the NPP party and resigned, citing how they have managed the country.

According to him, the party has failed Ghanaians and worse of all they are not doing anything about the Galamsey fight that is destroying the water bodies.

DJ Slim used the river along the Cape Coast road as an example, saying that it now looks like Milo.

He further stated that most river bodies in Ghana had lost their original colour.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

