Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who is the MP for Assin Central has accused his party the New Patriotic Party(NPP) of shielding the killers of his colleague and former MP JB Danquah.

The late JB Danquah Adu was murdered on 9 February 2016 at his Shiashie residence but five years down the line nothing has been done in apprehending the real people behind his murder.

Kennedy Agyapong who has been accused by the main suspect Sexy Dondon as the one who contracted him to carry out the act has expressed disappointment in his party.

According to him, JB Danquah was an NPP member and it’s shocking to note that since assuming power in 2017, they have not done anything to make sure justice is served.

“It is interesting that J.B Danquah NPP is in power and they’ve kept quiet. They know the killer, they know. You think I’m afraid, this time, I’m not afraid…I’ve never been afraid because if a whole sitting MP and for almost eight years and nobody has said anything and NPP is in power and enjoying power. It simply means if I should be killed today, that’s it,” he told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.

Watch the video below:

He added what is happening now is a clear indication that if he is also killed one day just like J.B Danquah his killers would also be walking free without anyone fighting seeking justice for him.