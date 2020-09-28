The Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah has rained insults on the news anchor of GHONe television, Serwaa Amihere on Twitter.

According to the honorable member of parliament of Ghana, the media personality is stupid, ignorant, unprofessional and lack media ethics.

SEE ALSO: I still love you- 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon’s married ex-girlfriend

On Sunday 26th September 2020, the GHOne media personality, Serwaa Amihere shared a wooden bridge with a signpost stating that it was constructed by the MP for Okaikoi Central.

Serwaa Amihere who was shocked with the viral photo captioned it:

“I hope this is not real. How can this be a project to highlight by an MP? How?”

Post by Serwaa Amihere questioning the wooden bridge achievement of MP for Okaikoi Central

The MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah did not take it kindly at all. He descended on Serwaa Amihere in his response to the tweet.

SEE ALSO: I don’t entertain unnecessary gossips – Jackie Appiah finally reacts to pregnancy rumours

The MP for Okaikoi Central, Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah wrote:

“Dear @Serwaa_Amihere, I wish you CHECK your FACTS well and stop being stupid for advertising your ignorance on your media Outlet. You always lack professionalism and media ethics,”.

Whiles Ghanaians were digesting the unexpected responds from the Ghanaian politician, Serwaa Amihere rebutted the response.

In her opinion, the response from the MP does not depict the character and attitude of someone who is called Honorable.

Serwaa Amihere responded:

“Your tweet disproves nothing and there is no other fact to check as the picture is quite clear. Also, if this is truly the official twitter handle for the MP’s campaign, then your language is appalling and doesn’t reflect the conduct of a man whose name is preceded by Honourable.”

SEE ALSO: Ibrah One taught me how to make money – Shatta Wale confesses as he meets the Sakawa King (Video)

The Member of parliament has since deleted the tweet insulting Serwaa Amihere for questioning her wooden bridge achievement.