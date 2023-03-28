NPP MP for Kumawu’s death has been attributed to his ill health which deteriorated after he was brought into parliament to vote.

According to reports, he collapsed and was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he suddenly passed on.

Reports suggest that Mr Philip Basoah was terminally ill but had to make his way to parliament because he had to partake in the voting to pass the new ministers.

Myjooyonline.com reports that Philip Atta Basoah was conspicuously missing in parliament last Friday, March 24, 2023, during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

Neither his Personal Assistant nor anyone close to him knew his whereabouts until his room was forcibly opened, only to find him collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital in a coma but passed away while plans were underway to fly him out for further care.

Basoah was missing, along with two other MPs, and frantic efforts by his colleagues to both delay the voting process and locate him yielded no results.

This is so tragic. Hon. Basoah you were so active just last week in Parliament. Very calm & focused yet very active especially on the Public Accounts Committee where you & I serve. Fare thee well, my brother. My deepest condolences to your family & Constituents. You served well pic.twitter.com/Hm42d75DRJ — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) March 28, 2023

Voting eventually proceeded, and the results, expected to be split in the middle based on their equal representation, turned out an anti-climax as a good number of the Minority joined their Majority colleagues to vote to approve the appointees.