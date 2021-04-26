NPP & NDC are Ghana’s worst enemy – Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese divulges the NPP and NDC are behind the problems the country Ghana is currently faced with.

Born Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey, Kwaw Kese in a video stated that the disregard of state-funded projects over the last 3 decades is evil and can never be tolerated.

He adds this serves as sufficient evidence to label the two major political parties in Ghana as the country’s greatest enemies.

The man ‘insane’ comments come after a video of an abandoned Saglemi affordable housing went viral.

Following this, some netizens have called on the government to put measures in place for the completed yet abandoned buildings to be occupied since it was built with taxes.