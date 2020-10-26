NPP and NDC supporters in a bloody clash at Jamestown in Accra(Video)

Some staunch supporters of the two major political parties in Ghana, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency.

The Odododiodoo constituency has been pointed out to be a notorious zone whenever elections draw near.

Aftermath reports received confirms that about fifteen persons have been wounded following the attack in one of the Greater Accra Region’s known hotspots ahead of elections.

The wounded are receiving treatment at the Korle BU Teaching Hospital.

According to information received, the NDC party members/faithfuls embarked on a peaceful walk which later resulted in the brutal and bloody unforeseen clash. The whole scene looked like a ‘war film’.

A video sighted captures some members in party colours, seriously throwing stones, bottles and other projectiles on a street at each other(to the other party on the side).

Earlier, a similar incident happened at the James town police headquarters when the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, suggested that he was assaulted by National Security personnel.