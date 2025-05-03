type here...
Politics

NPP needs National repentance conference and not thank you tour- Professor Gyampo

By Mzta Churchill

Political scientist, Professor Gyamfi has offered a piece of free advice to the bigwigs of the NPP.

The political scientist believes that there is no sense in the NPP’s “Thank You” tour.

Instead of thanking Ghanaians for the votes, Professor Gyampo believes the NPP should organize a repentance conference.

According to him, “The NPP must hold a National Repentance Conference that brings all of them together before God to plead for forgiveness”.

He added, “The surreptitious and sometimes open attempt at dissociating one’s self from the shambolic performance of the NPP under Mr Akufo Addo is politically uninformed and childish.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Fahy3 Me Botom- Watch embarrasing moment Broda Sammy fought over money while performing

Bawumia

I warned you NDC comes with Dumsor but you didn’t listen- Dr. Bawumia

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways