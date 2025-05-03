NPP needs National repentance conference and not thank you tour- Professor Gyampo

Political scientist, Professor Gyamfi has offered a piece of free advice to the bigwigs of the NPP.

The political scientist believes that there is no sense in the NPP’s “Thank You” tour.

Instead of thanking Ghanaians for the votes, Professor Gyampo believes the NPP should organize a repentance conference.

According to him, “The NPP must hold a National Repentance Conference that brings all of them together before God to plead for forgiveness”.

He added, “The surreptitious and sometimes open attempt at dissociating one’s self from the shambolic performance of the NPP under Mr Akufo Addo is politically uninformed and childish.”