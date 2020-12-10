NPP Parliamentary primaries system to be reviewed after huge loss of seats- Mac Manu

The Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has revealed that the leadership of the party plan on reviewing its parliamentary primaries system.

Peter Mac Manu’s statement comes after the NPP lost about 33 seats in the just-ended elections among which about 21 of them were either ministers of state or deputy ministers.

In an interview on JoyNews, the Campaign manager attributed the major parliamentary upset to fallouts that occurred during the primaries earlier this year.

He mentioned that the leadership of the party had taken a cue from the outcome of the parliamentary elections and are going to take the necessary steps to avoid such casualties in future elections.

Mr Manu expressed, “The management of the parliamentary elections primaries is a worry that we have to look at. I think it is an area that we are of concern. So we will look at it. We set two objectives, and one is to win all-round which has been achieved and the second was to get a gap of over one million votes that but that was not achieved.”

“So we will go and sit down, do a post mortem and relook at things that we may not have done properly”, he added.