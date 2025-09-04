NPP petitions IGP to deal with NDC’s Azorka’s threats against Afenyo-Markin

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over what it describes as criminal conduct by two leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the Akwatia by-election on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The petition, signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, accused NDC National Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka, popularly known as Chairman Azorka, and Abuakwa North Constituency Communications Officer Abdul Wahab Amadu of threatening violence and assaulting party officials during the polls.

According to the NPP, Chairman Azorka was captured in a video making threats against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, suggesting that if he had encountered the MP at the by-election grounds, “there would have been a by-election in Effutu,” his constituency.

The petition further alleged that Mr. Azorka physically assaulted NPP’s Third National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, at the Akwatia Lorry Station polling station, an incident that was reportedly followed by an attack from his supporters.

The NPP also cited threats allegedly made by Abdul Wahab Amadu, who, in another video, was heard vowing that senior NPP members — including Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye — would “all die” if they appeared in Akwatia.

The party argued that these actions contravene provisions of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as well as the Electoral Commission’s code of conduct for political parties. It described the incidents as an attack on Ghana’s democracy and a potential source of voter intimidation