NPP reinstate Kwabena Agyepong into Party after 6 years suspension

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has re-instated the membership of Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, after a passionate appeal made by President Akufo-Addo at its meeting held yesterday, the 10th of May 2021.

READ ALSO: “I Miss My Post” – Suspended General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyepong

According to a source, Akufo-Addo contended that Kwabena Agyepong has been punished enough and that his (Agyepong’s) actions over the last four (4) years and particularly during NPP’s election 2020 campaign, points to a member of good standing in the party.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong at the time of his suspension was the sitting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwabena Agyapong, Paul Afoko (then National Chairman) and Sammy Crabbe (then a National Vice Chairman) were all suspended by the NEC of NPP for misconduct in 2016.

The NEC of the party found Mr Agyepong and the two others, guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which forbids members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC [National Executive Council].”

It will be recalled that about three months ago, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, wrote to the National Executive Council of the party to consider repealing its decision to suspend him indefinitely.

In his letter to the NEC, Mr Agyapong pleaded with the council to lift their suspension of his party membership which had been in place for six years.