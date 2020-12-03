NPP releases the original video of the supposed bribery video of Nana Addo

Over the few days, there have been a video trending on social media that sees the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo taking money from some people.

According to the people of the opposition party thus the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the money which is said to be $40,000 was a bribe given to the President after he had won the 2016 elections.

The NDC according to their communication stated that they don’t understand why the President who claims to be incorruptible would take a bribe.

The President’s party the NPP came back to react on the trending video saying it was doctored by the NDC as their last minute plot to destroy the President ahead of the upcoming elections which is just few days away.

In the response, the said video was recorded when Nana Addo was then vying to be elected as President and the money received was to support his campaign and not a bribe as the NDC want people to believe.

Well, the party has released the original video from the meeting between the President and the people.

Watch the video below:

Veteran broadcaster Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has also revealed that identity of the person who recorded the video.

According to him, the person is known as Salis Yakubu Atsuluho whom he personally introduced to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to be trained as an investigative journalist but he was sacked after 4 or 5 months by Anas.