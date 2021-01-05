NPP selects Parliamentary Leadership for the 8th Parliament – See list

The ruling New Patriotic Party has elected their parliamentary leaders for the 8th parliament.
The NPP in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu made it known to the general public.
Read the full statement below;
The leaders of the NPP parliamentary group include:
1.Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu (MP, Suame Constituency, Ashanti Region) – Majority Leader.
2. Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Martin (MP, Effutu constituency, Central Region) – Deputy Majority Leader.
3. Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (MP, Nsawam-Adoagyire, Eastern Region) – Majority Chief Whip.
4. Hon. Iddrisu Habib (MP, Tolon, Northern Region) – Deputy Chief Whip
5. Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan (MP, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Greater Accra Region) – Deputy Majority whip.”