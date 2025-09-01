type here...
Politics

NPP shouldn’t have contested for the Akwatia seat- Asiedu Nketia

By Mzta Churchill

The national Chairman for the incumbent NDC party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has expressed that the NPP shouldn’t have contested for the Akwatia seat.

Speaking before the people of Akwatia ahead of the bye-election slated to get a replacement for NPP’s Ernest Kumi, Asiedu Nketia made the shocking statement.

The politician believes that the people of Akwatia need an MP who belongs to the incumbent NDC party.

According to him, when a chance is given to such a person, development could be easily done because their party is in power.

The politician stated emphatically that voting for the NDC’s candidate could only facilitate development in Akwatia.

However, on the contrary, Asiedu Nketia believes that voting for the NPP’s candidate would only retard progress in the jurisdiction.

In buttressing his assertion, Asiedu Nketia stated that the NPP is currently in opposition, hence, voting for their candidate wouldn’t yield any positive results.

“I am of the view that the NPP shouldn’t have contested the Akwatia seat. They should have left it for us because we are the ones in government. We can do whatever we want because we have the numbers too in Parliament”, he said.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

He went on to add that “I don’t think you people deserve an opposition MP. You deserve an MP who is in power and can be sent by the government to bring about development. You don’t deserve an MP who will join the NPP’s 87 MPs to walk out and, at the end of the month, draw his salary. Akwatia deserves Bernard Bediako, whose party is in power and can cause a change”.

Meanwhile, plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the Akwatia bye-election slated to commence tomorrow, September 2.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Watch how Odo Bronii and her mother refused to shake hands with Daddy Lumba’s sister during the one week

He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Monday, September 1, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Osanju passes away

Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways