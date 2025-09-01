NPP shouldn’t have contested for the Akwatia seat- Asiedu Nketia

The national Chairman for the incumbent NDC party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has expressed that the NPP shouldn’t have contested for the Akwatia seat.

Speaking before the people of Akwatia ahead of the bye-election slated to get a replacement for NPP’s Ernest Kumi, Asiedu Nketia made the shocking statement.

The politician believes that the people of Akwatia need an MP who belongs to the incumbent NDC party.

According to him, when a chance is given to such a person, development could be easily done because their party is in power.

The politician stated emphatically that voting for the NDC’s candidate could only facilitate development in Akwatia.

However, on the contrary, Asiedu Nketia believes that voting for the NPP’s candidate would only retard progress in the jurisdiction.

In buttressing his assertion, Asiedu Nketia stated that the NPP is currently in opposition, hence, voting for their candidate wouldn’t yield any positive results.

“I am of the view that the NPP shouldn’t have contested the Akwatia seat. They should have left it for us because we are the ones in government. We can do whatever we want because we have the numbers too in Parliament”, he said.

He went on to add that “I don’t think you people deserve an opposition MP. You deserve an MP who is in power and can be sent by the government to bring about development. You don’t deserve an MP who will join the NPP’s 87 MPs to walk out and, at the end of the month, draw his salary. Akwatia deserves Bernard Bediako, whose party is in power and can cause a change”.

Meanwhile, plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the Akwatia bye-election slated to commence tomorrow, September 2.