NPP Sir John is dead

Information that has reached us at Ghpage News confirms that the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is dead.

He is reported to have died in Accra after a short illness. In a report at hand, the former NPP General Secretary died after testing positive for Covid-19.

He succumbed to complications of the viral disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. So sad.

Before his death, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie(Sir John) was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission. More soon…