NPP footsoldiers bleeding after Akufo Addo appointed Abeiku Santana as an ambassador

Footsoldiers of the ruling NPP Government are disappointed following an appointment by Government tasking Abeiku Santana as the ambassador for the COVID-19 trust fund.

Most members of the party especially the youth are not happy about the appointment suggesting the teaming youth who sacrificed for the party deserve better.

Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has noted with concern the letter circulating about Abeiku’s appointment as the Ambassador for the COVID-19 trust fund and have registered their displeasure through a statement.

READ BELOW A STATEMENT BY THE NPP YOUTH WING:

“While we acknowledge the urgent need for the government to tap into the competence and experience of knowledgeable people in the Creative Arts sector to complement its efforts in combating the deadly pandemic, it is equally important for the appointing authority to be wary of dubious and selfish characters gallivanting the corridors of power. If the Board is apolitical as has been bandied about, then what is the legitimate basis of Abeiku Santana, a known NDC member’s appointment?

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund established by an Act of Parliament, (Act 1013) is to among other things “complement the efforts of the government to combat COVID-19 pandemic, by providing an avenue for well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate bodies to contribute or donate money, and or resources that may be required to combat COVID-19.”

To the extent that the Ambassador of the Fund shall play the role of a “mobilizer”, soliciting funds from the aforementioned outfits, we need persons who believe and share in the vision of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government. Abeiku Santana’s ideologies and public pronouncements in recent times are in sharp contrast with the visions and policies of this government. It is also trite knowledge that individuals associated with the NDC have a bad track record in handling finances and Abeiku is no exception.

During the early stages in the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, Abeiku Santana’s party, the NDC, formed a parallel COVID-19 Technical Response Team which specialized in destructive criticisms instead of partnering the government to solve a problem. That obnoxious team, unprecedented in the history of Ghana’s multiparty democracy since 1992, had the full support and blessing of the now appointed Ambassador for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

AFFA is by this release calling on the Board of Trustees of Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund to withdraw the Ambassadorial appointment of Abeiku Santana as soon as possible or have itself to blame in the coming days.

Long live AFFA

Long live Ghana

Signed

Sir Obama Pokuase

Executive Secretary”