NPP threatens to sue media houses broadcasting Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribery video

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has threatened to litigate all media houses that are televising a video alleging that President Akufo-Addo took a bribe of $40,000.

A viral video on social media has divided minds among Ghanaians after it indicated Akufo-Addo to have taken a bribe.

However, the NPP has vehemently dismissed the accusations and described the video as bogus and misleading.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the NPP’s Deputy Campaign Manager, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said it was wrong for the media to be sharing a video that besmirches the President.

He disclosed that the said video is from 2016, adding that it was a donation from a supporter to the party’s campaign.

“It’s all over social media. Yesterday, they even dared to show it on a television station. We are coming after that television station,” he said.

“It is defamatory on the President of Ghana. It is unethical and unprofessional. You take old videos of campaign donation and distort it, seeking to make it look like a recent video, come on.

Is the NDC too incompetent to fake a video correctly? You want to run a nation and can’t even fake things.”

“Listen to the narrative they attached to the video, that the president took a bribe of $40,000.

This in 2016 was equivalent to GHS168,000. Really? And they think that people will believe? Let’s even escalate it to $40,000 at the current rate, that will give GHS230,000.

It cannot even buy the engine of the Ford expedition that candidate Mahama took.”