The MP for Akim Abuakwa South constituency and former minister for Work and Housing Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea has revealed that the leadership of the NPP have started looking for the snitch who voted against their choice for the Speaker of Parliament position.

As at yesterday, the NPP had decided on presenting Prof. Aaron Mike to continue his role as the speaker of Parliament.

The NDC also presented it candidate in the person of Hon. Alban Bagbin for the same position.

The newly-elected members of parliament earlier this morning under the supervision of the electoral commission casts their votes in selecting the speaker.

After voting and counting, it emerged that the NDC nominee pulled a total of 138 votes which came as a surprise to the NPP because they thought they were rather going to be the ones winning that position because of the plus from the Fomena MP.

Lawyer Atta Akyea speaking with the media after the official declaration of the Alban Bagbin disclosed that the result is a clear indication that someone within the NPP had voted for Hon Babgin which was against the President’s decision.

He said: “I think they will be found out. These persons will be found out and be disciplined. We all agreed to vote in one direction but some people betrayed us and they must be disciplined.”

Some people are suspecting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Hon. Adwoa Sarfo of being the ones who spoilt the ballot and voted against Prof. Mike Oquaye.