Former NPP member Hopeson Adorye has revealed the reason behind the resignation of the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the now Movement for Change member, intense pressure on Samuel Dubik Mahama forced him to resign from his position as Managing director.

During an interview, Hopeson Adorye revealed that the government has been making unreasonable financial demands from the ECG to be able to fund its campaign ahead of the elections.

“Samuel Dubik Mahama was under immense pressure from the NPP, not just to manage the debts owed to contractors, but also to make certain financial commitments for the party’s campaign,” Adorye disclosed.

He further elaborated that these demands were unrealistic, given the growing financial strain within the ECG, largely due to unpaid debts to contractors.

Adorye claimed that the government’s mismanagement imposed a significant debt burden on the ECG, forcing the firm to raise electricity costs.

He claimed this was done to recover monies owing to contractors, but the ECG boss was also expected to “fix” the problem, which included raising funds for the party’s political goals.

“The government’s incompetence is to blame for the increase in tariffs. They created the debt and expected Mahama to clean it up while meeting their unreasonable financial expectations,” Adorye added.

Faced with these conflicting pressures, Samuel Dubik Mahama, according to Adorye, chose to resign to protect his integrity.

“He refused to sacrifice his integrity, and that’s why he resigned,” Adorye said, asserting that Mahama could no longer bear the undue strain imposed on him by the NPP leadership.