Entertainment
Entertainment

NPP weds NDC: Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece

By Albert
NPP weds NDC: Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
The two largest political parties in Ghana avoid letting their disagreements stand in the way of a happy marriage between two lovers.

That explains why Freddie Blay’s son, the former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), wed Betty Mould Iddrisu, a former education minister under the NDC.

Over the weekend, Kwaw Blay left the NPP to wed Jasmine, a devout supporter of the NDC who comes from the Mould Iddrisu family.

The ceremony was attended by members of both families. In a few social media pictures, the family appeared delighted with the young couple.

The mother of the groom, Gina Blay, who also serves as Ghana’s ambassador to Germany, shared photos of the two families laughing in a tweet with the caption, “And they will merge into one! Jasmine Blay and Kwaw.”

Check out the photos below…

Afia Akoto, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the MASLOC, and Chief Biney, the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, were married in April 2021.

