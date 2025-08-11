NPP withdraws from Tamale by-election- more details

The New Patriotic Party has reportedly withdrawn from the Tamale by-election which is slated for the replacement of Dr. Murtala Mohammed, who bought the farm in the recent Obuasi Helicopter crash.

In a communique released by the party, the leaders said “The NPP has resolved that it would not take part in the Tamale Central Parliamentary by-election to elect a replacement for the late Alhaji Hon. Dr. Murtala Mohammed”.

According to the leaders of the party, “The decision was taken by the party at a national steering committee meeting held on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the party headquarters”.

The communique went on to add that “In arriving at the decision, the party considered many factors, including the circumstances under which the Tamale Central seat became vacant and the possibility of a further polarization. Of the country at this critical time”.

The NPP believes that “It would be inhumane and unconscionable to subject the nation to a competitive process in search of a replacement for the departed MP. The party believes that the tension and acrimony often associated with the conduct of by elevation in the country should be avoided”.