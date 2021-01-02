- Advertisement -

The year has just begun but some prophet’s in the country have started dropping predictions in the name of prophecies as to what to expect in the year 2021.

During the 31st Watch Night at Glorious Waves Church International, its leader and founder Prophet Badu Kobi revealed that Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong would be neglected by the NPP.

According to the preacher, this year Kennedy Agyapong would be got up in trouble but instead of getting support from his beloved party which is the New Patriotic Party, they would rather leave him to his fate.

Watch the video of the Prophecy below:

Over the years, the utterances of Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been one of the things that a lot of people have complained about stating that he talks freely without getting scared of anything or anyone.

Recently, he made news were he rained insults on some judges which resulted in one of them filing a suit against him in court but he later apologized for his actions.

Not long ago, he threatened to burn the house of the former President John Dramani Mahama and some other NDC executives should any market get burnt again.

After his comments, a lot of citizens expressed their anger at him saying this time, he has over-steped his boundaries and its time he is brought to book for some of his comments which can lead the country into chaos.