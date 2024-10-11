Hon. George Mireku Duker who is the deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines has disclosed that the next NPP government led by Dr Bawumia would solve the galamsey issue in three months.

According to him, this is only possible if Ghanaians vote for Dr Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

Illegal mining commonly known as galamsey has destroyed water bodies in the country making some citizens and groups call on the government to ban all mining activities in the country.

However, some NPP leaders are of the view that banning it now would cause them the elections and want Ghanaians to vote for them first before they would solve the issue.

During a meeting with small-scale miners in the Prestea Huni Valley enclave Hon Mireku Duker who has also been tagged as being involved in galamsey and benefiting from it informed the group to help the NPP retain power.

He promised that should they win the elections all the years of destruction in the water-bodies would be solved within three months.

He said: “We don’t solve a problem while standing in it. We are barely a month and a half away from elections, so there is a lot of propaganda going around. But, God willing, if small-scale miners support us and we retain power on December 7, within three months, the next NPP government will ensure that our water bodies are clean.”